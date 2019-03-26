CTA names new vice-chairman, secretary-treasurer

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has named Jean-Claude Fortin of JE Fortin as vice-chairman, and Greg Munden of Munden Ventures as secretary-treasurer, under a reorganization announced today.

They replace Don Streuber of Bison Transport and Mark Seymour of Kriska Transportation, who respectively served in the interim roles during the transition.

“I sincerely want to thank Don and Mark for their dedication in their interim roles while CTA was reorganizing to become a stronger, more diverse alliance. Their contributions proved to be invaluable during this time,” said CTA chairman Scott Smith of JD Smith and Sons. “I would also like to welcome Jean-Claude and Greg to the executive group and look forward to working with them on a host of important issues affecting the industry.”