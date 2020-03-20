CTA publishes Covid-19 tip sheet for carriers

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has produced a document outlining a cross-section of policies and considerations that trucking companies are reviewing in the fight against Covid-19.

Considerations for driving staff include instructions to limit the frequency of face-to-face contact during pickups and deliveries, at truck stops, repair facilities, and driver lounges. Other communication measures being considered instead include text messaging, personal mobile phones, and satellite systems.

Other guidance includes promoting the washing of hands after sneezing or coughing, touching someone else’s hands, or touching commonly touched surfaces.

Sanitized wipes are also being considered for the daily cleaning of cab and cargo door handles, seat belts, steering wheels, mirrors, gear shifts, control knobs, buttons, latches and handles, satellite systems, personal protective equipment, clip boards and pens.

Alcohol-based sanitizing gels are promoted for use throughout the day.

The document includes other considerations for office staff, visitor policies, and more.

Further resources include printable posters, legal resources, government resources, and other documents that can be adapted for the workplace.

For the complete document, visit http://cantruck.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/CTA-COVID-19-Resources-for-Carriers_public.pdf.