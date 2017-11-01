CTA publishes video explaining changing shipper-carrier relations in an ELD world

TORONTO, Ont. – Mandatory Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) – coming into effect in the U.S. in December 2017 and in Canada shortly after – are changing carrier-shipper relations. As carriers gear up to comply with the rule, shippers need to consider the implications to their own businesses.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has released a white board video and one-page infographic explaining the implications of ELDs on the shipper community. Specifically, the video describes how the supply chain has an obligation to reduce waiting time and ensure truck drivers’ time is spent driving rather than waiting to load and unload and customers’ facilities.

“Under an ELD mandate, hours of service rules are not a stop watch that can be halted and restarted,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “The entire supply chain coming under the microscope. Pushing carriers and drivers to bend compliance is no longer an option.”

Carriers are encouraged to share the video and infographic with their supply chain partners and customers.

“We’re hopeful this commons sense message will help all parties to become more flexible and fulfill their responsibility to create a safe supply chain in an ELD world,” says Laskowski.

CTA anticipates Canada will publish its own ELD proposal later this fall.

You can watch the video below.