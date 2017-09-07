CTA welcomes news of Canada granting permit for Ambassador Bridge expansion

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) were happy to hear that Canada gave the green light to the Detroit International Bridge Company to expand the Ambassador Bridge yesterday.

Along with the planned Gordie Howe International Bridge set for construction a few kilometers away, the new span to be built next to the original Ambassador will significantly increase commercial truck crossing capacity at North America’s busiest border crossing. The 87-year-old, four-lane Ambassador will be dismantled once the new bridge has opened.

“With this development, the Canadian trucking industry and supply chains on both sides of the border – which depend on fast, efficient trade – should be welcoming not just one, but two contemporary new bridges capable of supporting international trade demands in a modern economy,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “The additions of these two new modern structures – as well as significant investments recently made at the Blue Water Bridge – bodes well for the future of trade by truck between Canada and or largest trading partner.”