CTA’s Laskowski named to Covid-19 Supply Council
OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has been named to Canada’s Covid-19 Supply Council, which will advise the government on the procurement of critical goods and services during the response to the virus and related recovery efforts.
The council will focus on building supply chains for goods such as masks, gloves and disinfectants, as well as producing, sourcing, shipping and distribution strategies.
“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have engaged with provinces, territories, and the private and non-governmental sectors to respond to this crisis,” said Anita Anand, minister of public services and procurement. “This council builds on that collaborative approach, bringing together a diverse group of leaders to help us address current and future supply challenges.”
“CTA will be working with its provincial association partners to ensure the views and concerns of fleets and drivers from across Canada are expressed throughout this process,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski, in a related announcement. “This is another example of how Ottawa has been proactively working and consulting with our sector and organization during the Covid-19 crisis.
Other members of the Covid-19 Supply Council include:
- Bramwell Strain, President and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba
- Cathy Bennett, Director, BDC, SheEO; Chair of the Board, Dynamic Air Shelters; Former member of the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly and Former Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister
- Dave McHattie, Vice President, Institutional Relations Tenaris Canada; Chair of the Board of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters
- Perrin Beatty, CEO and President, Canadian Chamber of Commerce
- Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
- Diane J. Brisebois, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Retail Council of Canada (RCC)
- Tina Lee, CEO, T&T Supermarkets
- Christine Hrudka, Chair of the Canadian Pharmacists Association
- Jodi Hall, Chair of the Canadian Association of Long-Term Care; Executive Director, New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes (NBANH)
- Sue Paish, CEO, Digital Supercluster and leads BC Supply Hub
- Eric Edmondson, President and CEO, AirGeorgian; Chair of the Board of the Air Transport Association of Canada
- François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada
- Joyce Carter, President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA); Elected Chair of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC)
- Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Port de Montréal
- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross
- Paulette Senior, President and CEO, Canadian Women’s Foundation
This really scares me I hope that many other people keep a close eye on things. I have seen many bottom people short changed in this disaster. The old people in nursing homes and homeless and people living in cars need to make sure that they are looked after as good as the heads of the lobby groups.