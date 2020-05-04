CTA’s Laskowski named to Covid-19 Supply Council

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has been named to Canada’s Covid-19 Supply Council, which will advise the government on the procurement of critical goods and services during the response to the virus and related recovery efforts.

The council will focus on building supply chains for goods such as masks, gloves and disinfectants, as well as producing, sourcing, shipping and distribution strategies.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have engaged with provinces, territories, and the private and non-governmental sectors to respond to this crisis,” said Anita Anand, minister of public services and procurement. “This council builds on that collaborative approach, bringing together a diverse group of leaders to help us address current and future supply challenges.”

“CTA will be working with its provincial association partners to ensure the views and concerns of fleets and drivers from across Canada are expressed throughout this process,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski, in a related announcement. “This is another example of how Ottawa has been proactively working and consulting with our sector and organization during the Covid-19 crisis.

Other members of the Covid-19 Supply Council include: