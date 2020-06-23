CTEA joins manufacturers in call for Covid-19 recovery help

OTTAWA, Ont. – A coalition of Canadian manufacturing groups, including the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA), is looking for regulatory help as they respond to the economic fallout of Covid-19.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” they say in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, highlighting outstanding issues like access to assistance programs like the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy, and the Canadian Commercial Rent Assistance programs.

The group also highlighted an “onslaught” of new environmental regulations and potential requirements for employee sick day benefits among concerns.

“We urge you to consider the tremendous burden this puts on businesses and their limited capacity to adapt to any new rules that do not directly improve the efficiency and competitiveness of their business,” they write in the letter dated June 19.

The manufacturers are calling for measures including a Regulatory Bill of Rights, a national manufacturing strategy, and help to ensure businesses are not unduly burdened during precarious economic times.

There are calls to refine and expand support programs, extend tax deferral and duty programs, and consumer spending initiatives. They also ask for more government procurement and a “Made in Canada” campaign.

The focus, the manufacturers say, must look to reduce the cost of doing business, improving regional value chains, and leveraging natural assets.

Other signatories on the letter include 22 national manufacturing associations, representing industries including health and consumer products, the petroleum industry, automotive, tooling and machining, and more. CTEA members include trailer and specialty vehicle manufacturers.

The issues are expected to be highlighted next week when the manufacturers host a virtual lobby day to meet with MPs.