Cummins plants meet engine production milestones

Cummins has crossed key milestones in engine production, manufacturing the 5 millionth engine at its Rocky Mount Engine Plant and the 2.5 millionth engine produced at its Jamestown Engine Plant.

The landmark was reached at the Rocky Mountain Engine Plant in North Carolina with a B6.7 engine for a Daimler truck to be used by Penske, while the Jamestown plant in New York built an X15 engine for a Kenworth Legacy W900 truck delivered to Palmer Kenworth.

Rocky Mountain produces the B6.7 and L9 engines for various applications including pickup and delivery, vocational trucks, and school buses.

Cummins’ Rocky Mount Engine Plant (Photo: Cummins)

“We’re excited about the improvements to existing manufacturing technology at Rocky Mount Engine Plant and introducing new fuel agnostic technologies in markets and applications in line with our Destination Zero strategy,” plant manager Steve Pinkston said in a press release.

That facility has also produced one million more engines than any other Cummins facility.

Cummins is also investing US$452 million into the 998,000-sq.ft. Jamestown facility to produce the fuel-agnostic engine platform that will create options to power trucks with options like natural gas.