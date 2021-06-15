CVSA conference to be in-person event

The number of in-person conferences continues to grow, with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) planning its annual conference and exhibition for Aug. 29 – Sept. 2 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, CVSA has not held an in-person conference since its Cooperative Hazardous Materials Enforcement Development (COHMED) conference in January 2020.

The CVSA will hold its first in-person conference in 20 months. (Photo: CVSA)

“I’d like to thank my CVSA colleagues who quickly adapted, without hesitation, to working and collaborating virtually – something most of us were unfamiliar with at that time,” said CVSA president John Samis, a sergeant with the Delaware State Police. “I’d also like to thank the hundreds of individuals who participated in our virtual events; some of those participants were joining us for the first time.”

The annual conference will feature program, committee, membership and region meetings, along with updates from federal partners in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., the president’s networking reception, an association roundtable session, and two board meetings.