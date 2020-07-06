CVSA moves annual meeting online due to Covid-19

GREENBELT, Md. – The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), which oversees roadside inspection activities across North America, has canceled its annual conference and exhibition – replacing it with a virtual event.

The conference and exhibition was originally to take place Sept. 20-24 in Wilmington, Delaware, but it will now take the form of a week-long virtual event from Sept. 21-25.

“The cause for the cancelation is due to limitations and restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the CVSA said, referencing a unanimous June 16 decision by the board.

As a result, Sgt. John Samis’ term as CVSA president will end in September 2021 instead of September 2020. Capt. John Broers will become president in September 2021, and Maj. Chris Nordloh will move from secretary to vice-president in September 2021, then president in September 2022.

All terms for current region presidents and committee chairpeople that would have ended in September 2020 will now end in September 2021.

British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Richard Roberts, who is Canada’s representative on the CVSA board of directors, will serve in his role until September 2021. Sean Mustatia, a commercial vehicle enforcement specialist with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, is regional vice-president and is serving a term that extends to September 2023.

The next in-person annual conference is now scheduled in 2021 for Samis’ home jurisdiction of Wilmington, Delaware, while the 2022 conference will be in Rapid City, S.D.

Registration is now open for the 2020 CVSA Fall Virtual Conference. The conference schedule is online.

CVSA had already canceled the North American Inspectors Championships for this year, with the next event scheduled for Aug. 10-14 in Minneapolis, Minn.