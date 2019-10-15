CVSA names new president, executive committee

GREENBELT, Md. – The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) — an organization that oversees commercial vehicle enforcement initiatives across North America — has named its latest executive committee.

Sergeant John Samis, currently the motor carrier safety assistance program supervisor for Delaware’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, will now serve as president.

A/deputy director Richard Roberts of the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation is president of the region covering Canada. And Sean Mustatia, a commercial vehicle enforcement specialist with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, is vice-president of the region.

Captain John Broers of the South Dakota Highway Patrol is now CVSA’s vice-president, while Major Jeremy “Chris” Nordloh of the Texas Department of Public Safety was elected as secretary. Broers is commander for his police department’s motor carrier division, while Nordloh has been with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s commercial vehicle enforcement team for 20 years.

Chief Jay Thompson of the Arkansas Highway Police stepped in to serve as president for the remainder of the 2018-2019 term to fill a vacancy created by the 2018 retirement of Lt. Scott Carnegie of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Thompson had served as president from 2015-2016.