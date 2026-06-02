CVSA to conduct Brake Safety Week in late August
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced Brake Safety Week will take place from Aug. 23-29.
The inspection and enforcement initiative across North America is designed to improve safety by ensuring commercial motor vehicles are operating with properly maintained, functioning braking systems.
CVSA said inspectors will place special emphasis on drums and rotors, which can affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency. After the week, CVSA will collect and analyze all submitted brake-related data and release the results later this year.
In 2025, inspectors conducted 15,175 commercial motor vehicle inspections during Brake Safety Week. The majority of vehicles inspected (84.9%) had no out-of-service brake violations. However, inspectors removed 2,296 vehicles from service due to brake-related violations.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.