CVSA to conduct Brake Safety Week in late August

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced Brake Safety Week will take place from Aug. 23-29.

The inspection and enforcement initiative across North America is designed to improve safety by ensuring commercial motor vehicles are operating with properly maintained, functioning braking systems.

An officer inspects a truck during CVSA’s 2025 Brake Safety Week. (Photo: Leo Barros)

CVSA said inspectors will place special emphasis on drums and rotors, which can affect a vehicle’s brake efficiency. After the week, CVSA will collect and analyze all submitted brake-related data and release the results later this year.

In 2025, inspectors conducted 15,175 commercial motor vehicle inspections during Brake Safety Week. The majority of vehicles inspected (84.9%) had no out-of-service brake violations. However, inspectors removed 2,296 vehicles from service due to brake-related violations.