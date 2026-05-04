ELD tampering a key focus of Roadcheck enforcement blitz

The annual three-day safety enforcement blitz known as International Roadcheck is scheduled for next week, with inspectors planning special emphasis on electronic logging device tampering and cargo securement.

From May 12-14, law enforcement across North America will inspect commercial drivers and vehicles for compliance with regulatory requirements. Inspectors at weigh stations and pop-up inspection sites will primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I inspection, a detailed 37-step procedure. At the same time, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance said inspectors will be closely checking ELDs.

During 2025, falsification of record of duty status was the second most-cited driver violation. (Photo: Leo Barros)

“Inaccurate ELD entries could result from a driver’s lack of understanding of the federal regulations and exemptions,” CVSA said. “However, in some cases, inaccurate entries are purposefully used to conceal hours-of-service violations, and some records are manipulated to conceal driving time (with no indication the record was edited as required by federal regulations).

During 2025, falsification of record of duty status was the second most-cited driver violation, totaling more than 58,000 violations. In addition, five of the top 10 driver violations were related to ELDs or hours of service.

CVSA also said cargo securement will be another area of emphasis. In 2025, 18,000 violations were issued for cargo not secured to prevent leaking/spilling/blowing/falling, and 16,000 violations were issued for vehicle components not properly secured.

A vehicle that successfully passes a Level I or V inspection without any critical violations may receive a CVSA decal, which is valid for up to three months. This decal signals to commercial motor vehicle enforcement personnel that the vehicle was recently inspected and had no out-of-service violations.

During last year’s Roadcheck, enforcement personnel in North America conducted 56,178 vehicle, driver, and cargo inspections. Most of the vehicles (81.6%) and drivers (94.1%) inspected had no out-of-service violations.

However, inspectors did uncover 13,553 vehicle, 3,317 driver and 177 hazardous materials/dangerous goods out-of-service violations. They also placed 10,148 commercial motor vehicles and 3,342 drivers out of service. The vehicle out-of-service rate was 18.1%, and the driver out-of-service rate was 5.9%.

CVSA schedules Operation Safe Drive Week for July

Even before Roadcheck takes place, CVSA announced its Operation Safe Driver Week will take place July 12-18.

Officers will focus on reckless passenger and dangerous commercial vehicle drivers. CVSA defines careless and dangerous driving as operating a vehicle without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other motorists or people on the road.

Examples of unsafe driving habits include speeding, distracted driving, drowsy driving, following too closely, impaired driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, and disregarding traffic signals.