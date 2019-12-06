Cynthia Nagamatsu is TTC president

TORONTO, Ont. — The Toronto Transportation Club has named Cynthia Nagamatsu president.

Nagamatsu, vice-president of commercial client services at Hargraft Schofield LP, was chosen at the club’s annual general meeting ahead of its 106th annual dinner Thursday.

James Mitton of Apps Transport Group will become the past president, and remain on the executive committee.

John Foss of Trailcon Leasing was elected first vice-president while Liam O’Briain was named second vice-president.

At Thursday’s dinner, three awards were presented for excellence. The winners were:

Day & Ross received the Platinum Award of Distinction for outstanding contribution and participation

Sabrina Ly of Transcore Link Logistics received the John Foss Volunteerism Award

Olga Ricci received a Special Recognition Award for outstanding contribution to the club’s successful events.

Also, four students pursuing post-secondary education won TTC scholarships. They were Rachel Benninger, Sarah Pullano, Brooke Lewinsky and Roman Caldecott.

Jon Montgomery, who won a gold medal in men’s skeleton at the 2010 Winter Olympics, was the keynote speaker at the dinner, attended by some 1,300 people.

The TTC is the largest and oldest industrial club in North America.