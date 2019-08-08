Daimler bolsters customer experience

PORTLAND, Ore. –Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has announced the creation of a new customer experience organization, and named Paul Romanaggi as its chief.

The new organization will lead future transformative efforts across the DTNA business, including Freightliner, Western Star and Detroit Diesel for new truck sales, used truck acquisitions and aftermarket service, the company said.

The group aligns multiple departments, including aftermarket fleet service, warranty, call centers, aftermarket service products and service systems, it said.

“We are fully embedding a focus on customer culture into the DTNA organization,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA.

“I believe strongly in changing the customer experience and I will continue to prioritize from the top-down. Paul’s leadership and team will be integral to driving this transformation.”

Romanaggi is a 34-year veteran of the company, who brings industry expertise, leadership and experience from having served in numerous customer advocacy senior management roles, DTNA said.

His appointment is effective immediately. He will report directly to Stefan Kurschner, senior vice-president of aftermarket for DTNA.