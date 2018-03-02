Daimler names new GM of Trucks Connectivity

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that Sanjiv Khurana has been appointed to the position of General Manager of Trucks Connectivity.

In this newly created position, Khurana leads DTNA’s connected vehicle solutions and spearheads efforts to ensure customers receive critical insights that allow them to achieve maximum efficiency, uptime and safety. The position reports directly to the CEO.

In his most recent role, Khurana was president of Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing, LLC, a DTNA subsidiary. Previously, he served as CFO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, where he was instrumental in the launch of the Daimler truck business in India.

“Sanjiv is the ideal fit for this crucial new position,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA. “He brings a deep knowledge of DTNA, technical and financial acumen and a drive to see how much truck connectivity can accomplish in providing our customers with digital solutions imperative to their success.”

“I am excited about the new challenges,” Khurana said. “Our vision is to provide our customers the best connected truck experience and help them get the best performance out of their business. Connectivity will transform the trucking industry and DTNA is deeply committed to this technology. I am determined that we will continue to lead in this important field by developing innovative products, services and business models…Customers are responding to the innovative technology offered by Detroit Connect and it’s our responsibility to provide new capabilities that not only meet, but anticipate, their needs. Our customers have become increasingly sophisticated in how they are analyzing and implementing data captured and transmitted from their fleets, and DTNA will continue to provide the best solutions that meet their data needs and evolve their businesses.”

Khurana began his career at Daimler in 1999. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from GMI Engineering & Management Institute.