Dan Griffin to lead Dana’s global aftermarket units

MAUMEE, Ohio – Dana Inc. has announced an expanded leadership role for Dan Griffin.

As senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions, he will lead Dana’s global aftermarket business units, the company said Tuesday.

Griffin will be responsible for operations, sales and marketing, product planning, e-commerce, data analytics and the development of growth strategies, it said.

Griffin has more than 20 years of experience in sales, business development, program management and operations.

He joined Dana in 2016 as vice-president and general manager of Dongfeng Dana Axle, a strategic joint venture between Dana and Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co. of China.