Daseke founder and CEO Don Daseke retires

ADDISON, Texas – Specialized transportation and logistics solutions company Daseke announced Thursday that Don Daseke will retire from his roles as chief executive officer and chairman of the board, effective immediately.

He will continue as a member of the board with the title chairman emeritus, the company said.

The board has appointed Chris Easter, Daseke’s chief operating officer, as interim CEO.

Don Daseke will work with Easter in an advisory capacity to help ensure a smooth transition while the board conducts a search for a permanent CEO, it said.

The company also announced the appointment of Brian Bonner as executive chairman.

“I am leaving the company in the hands of a very strong and deep leadership team across the organization,” said Don Daseke, who founded the company in 2008.

“Investing in people has always been my guiding principle and we have invested in this team, which makes me very confident that they will help Daseke achieve its full potential.”

Easter has been Daseke’s COO since January of 2019.

His background includes more than 30 years of operational leadership serving in key transportation and logistics roles with the United States Army, Walmart and Schneider National.