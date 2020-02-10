Daseke names Chris Easter CEO

ADDISON, Texas — Daseke, a major transportation and logistics solutions company, has appointed Chris Easter chief executive officer.

Easter, who has been serving as interim CEO since August, has also been made a board member.

“Following a six-month nationwide search of qualified candidates, I am pleased to announce that Chris Easter has been selected and agreed to lead Daseke as its permanent CEO,” said Brian Bonner, executive chairman of the company.

“Chris’ deep industry knowledge and leadership skills have been apparent to everyone at Daseke since he joined us as COO in January of 2019.”

Easter began his career at Daseke as its chief operating officer in January of 2019 and assumed the additional responsibility as interim CEO in August of 2019.

His background includes more than 30 years of operational leadership serving in key transportation and logistics roles with the United States Army, Walmart and Schneider National.