DAT appoints two new vice-presidents

BEAVERTON, Ore. – DAT Freight and Analytics has announced three executive appointments, including two new vice-presidents.

It has named Nadya Duke Boone vice-president, product; and Greg Hastings vice-president, strategy execution. They will report to president and CEO Claude Pumilia.

Boone will be responsible for product management, data science, delivery and support across the entire range of DAT products and services, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to joining DAT, Boone was a product leader at New Relic, a developer of cloud-based software. She has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from San Diego State University.

Hastings will be responsible for the development and execution of DAT’s strategic and business planning processes.

He joins DAT from McKinsey & Co., where he helped clients assess merger and acquisition opportunities. Hasting holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Meanwhile, Dean Croke has been appointed new principal industry analyst, and will report to Ken Adamo, chief of analytics.

Dean was formerly with Omnitracs Analytics, and has a background in trucking, technology and risk assessment, the company said.

He is also an active owner-operator.