QUEBEC CITY, Que. — DataDis, which specializes in fleet maintenance software solutions, has appointed Catherine Blackburn business development manager for the Ontario market.

Catherine Blackburn. (Photo: DataDis)

Blackburn joined DataDis three months ago.

She will be based in Toronto, the company said Friday.

DataDis is headquartered in Quebec City.

It also has offices in Montreal and Saguenay, Que.