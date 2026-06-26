DataDis Launches AI-Powered Invoice Processing Module

Manually processing supplier invoices can quickly become a time-consuming, repetitive, and error-prone task. With the new AI-powered Invoice Processing module in MIR-RT software, DataDis helps maintenance and administrative teams save time, improve data quality, and gain better visibility into their maintenance costs.

Using AI, supplier invoices received in PDF format are automatically read, analyzed, and structured directly in MIR-RT software. Key information, such as supplier details, parts, job line items, labor times, taxes, and totals, is automatically extracted to create a pre-filled transaction, ready for validation.

What previously required several minutes of manual data entry can now be processed in seconds.

Less manual data entry. More reliable data.

The module displays an AI-generated confidence level, allowing your teams to quickly validate the extracted information. Visual indicators highlight items that require attention, while a comparative view makes it easy to switch between the AI-processed version and the original invoice.

Once validated, invoice line items are structured and linked to the appropriate work orders in MIR-RT software, ensuring greater consistency in your reports, cost analyses, and operational tracking.

Designed to simplify day-to-day fleet operations

With AI-powered Invoice Processing, MIR-RT helps you:

Reduce the time spent manually entering invoices

Lower the risk of administrative errors

Speed up supplier invoice validation

Capture more complete and better-structured data

Improve visibility into your maintenance costs

Support your decisions with more accurate reports

“AI-Powered Invoice Processing is more than automation. It’s a way to give fleets access to better data, faster. By combining AI with the operational depth of MIR-RT, we help maintenance and finance teams reduce their administrative burden while gaining a clearer view of their costs.”

Guillaume Laliberté, Vice President, Strategy and Growth at DataDis

Discover how AI can transform the way you manage supplier invoices

The AI-powered Invoice Processing module is now available in MIR-RT.

Contact the DataDis team to learn more or schedule a demonstration.

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About DataDis

DataDis specializes in the development of software solutions for the maintenance of heavy-duty vehicle and equipment fleets. Its flagship platform, MIR-RT, helps businesses centralize their maintenance data, automate their processes, and improve team productivity.