DataDis takes road trip to reconnect with 900 customers

DataDis is taking to the road to visit about 900 customers in Ontario and Quebec, delivering refreshments and thanking them for their service as essential workers.

The #DataDisSquad will be on the road over the next few weeks bringing energy drinks and other surprises to customers, in collaboration with several partners including Red Bull Canada, PratiQ and Traction, which are providing prizes.

(Photo: DataDis)

“The purpose of this initiative is to recognize the continued efforts of essential workers in the industry and to thank them for supporting our economy during these trying months,” the company said in a release.

It will be posting updates on the initiative on social media using the #DataDisSquad hashtag.