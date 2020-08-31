DataDis to host virtual booth Sept. 24

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — DataDis, which specializes in fleet maintenance software solutions, will host a virtual booth for the transportation industry Sept. 24, the company announced Monday.

The day-long event will feature new product presentations as well as sessions on fleet maintenance best practices/future technologies.

The virtual event will be held Sept. 24. (Photo: DataDis)

There will also be a presentation on how to optimize inventory management.

In addition, there will be two question and answer sessions.

Click here for more details, or to register.

DataDis is headquartered in Quebec City. It also has offices in Toronto, Ont., Montreal and Saguenay, Que.