Day & Ross appoints safety leader

HARTLAND, NB — Day & Ross has promoted Laura Dickinson to vice-president of safety and compliance, the company announced Tuesday.

In her new role, Dickinson will be responsible for all safety and compliance-related activities across North America.

She will lead efforts to reduce injuries, accident frequency, and build on the company’s safety focus in both Canada and the U.S.

Dickinson has been with Day & Ross for 11 years, most recently as director, strategic initiatives and compliance.

“We look forward to benefiting from Laura’s experience and leadership in this new role as Day & Ross continues to grow our business on both sides of the border, with safety remaining our key focus,” said William Doherty, CEO.

With over 8,000 employees, drivers and owner-operators, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions across North America.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods.