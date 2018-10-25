Day & Ross opens another terminal in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. — Day & Ross announced today that it has opened its second facility in Ottawa.

The new 5,000 sq.-ft. terminal, located at 1270 Humber Place, will handle freight originating from Toronto, Montreal, and Woodstock, and destined for rural Ottawa area.

“The opening of a second terminal in Ottawa is a notable step forward in our ongoing commitment to bolster our network with secondary capacity where needed,” stated Doug Tingley, president. “We will continue to aggressively invest in our capabilities that allow us to deliver a good customer experience in a safe environment.”

With the new terminal addition, Day & Ross Freight says it significantly expands its capacity in Ottawa, thus offering a seamless experience to customers shipping in the surrounding rural areas.

With 40 terminals from coast-to-coast, Day & Ross Freight is a Canadian LTL carrier that meets the needs of every shipper moving freight between Canada, U.S., and Mexico.