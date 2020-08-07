Day & Ross opens center in Ohio

HARTLAND, N.B. — Day & Ross has further expanded its dedicated services in the U.S., with the opening of a distribution center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company said Friday.

The 100,00-sq.-ft. facility will employ 175 people, it said.

The new distribution center in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo: Day & Ross)

The opening of the Ohio site comes eight months after Day & Ross inaugurated another dedicated operations center in Minnesota, which it says is providing last-mile deliveries to over 200 locations per day.

The company has also grown through acquisitions, including recent additions in Pennsylvania and in Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome all of these new employees to our growing team in the U.S., and have the ability to continue strengthening our North American dedicated network to support our clients,” said chief operating officer Shawn McMahon.

“These expansions are key steps in our growth strategy in North America.”

With over 8,000 employees, drivers and owner-operators, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions across North America. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods.