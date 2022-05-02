Day & Ross trucker named Quebec’s Driver of the Year

Francis Lajoie, a driver for Day & Ross, received the prestigious Volvo 2022 Quebec Driver of the Year Award at the 69th annual convention of the Quebec Trucking Association.

Lajoie has been with Day & Ross for 29 years and has more than 10 years of accident-free driving experience.

Alain Delisle, regional manager for Volvo Trucks Canada, noted during the award presentation that Lajoie “has safety and training at heart”.

Francis Lajoie (center) and his wife Dominique are surrounded by Quebec Trucking Association CEO Marc Cadieux, chairwoman Karine Goyette, and Alain Delisle of Volvo Trucks Canada. (Photo: Steve Bouchard)

Tributes poured in as Patrick Kelly, director of operations at Day & Ross in Lachine, noted that Lajoie is a “true professional”. Terminal manager Paul Musonge said he “is one of the most involved drivers in the operation”.

Lajoie is also playing a role in the industry’s future. He was behind the wheel of the Lion6 battery-electric truck that took part in last fall’s Run on Less – Electric demonstration established by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE).