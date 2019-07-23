Dayton Parts to open distribution center in Quebec

SHIREMANSTOWN, Pa. — Dayton Parts has announced that it will open its third Canadian distribution center in Saint-Leonard, Que. The other centers are in Edmonton, Alta., and Mississauga, Ont.

The new 50,000 square-foot facility will house the complete Dayton Parts product portfolio for greater ordering flexibility and shorter lead times, the company said.

“The Saint-Leonard distribution center allows us to provide improved parts availability for our customers to speed repairs and increase vehicle productivity,” said Paul Anderson, president and CEO for Dayton Parts.

Dayton Parts is a manufacturer and supplier of leaf springs for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks. It is based in Shiremanstown, Pa.