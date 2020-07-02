Deadline nears for OTA scholarship applications

TORONTO, Ont. – The deadline to apply for Ontario Trucking Association’s education scholarships is less than two weeks away.

The scholarships are granted through the OTA Education Foundation.

Students can apply for university or college scholarships in the amounts of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.

Applicants must be sponsored by an Ontario trucking or trucking services/supply company that employs or contracts a parent of the student.

Students entering their first year of post-secondary education directly from high school are eligible to apply for the J.O. Goodman, the Bud Barr, George P. Ledson, or the C.V. Hoar Awards.

Post-secondary students can apply for endowed scholarships, established by trucking and service supply companies through endowments that are managed by the foundation.

Applications must be submitted by July 15.

Applicants are assessed on criteria, which include academic achievement, service to community and participation in extra-curricular activities.

Click here for more details.