More dealers working to achieve Kenworth Gold status

KIRKLAND, Wash. – The Kenworth PremierCare Certified Gold program is doing Kenworth dealers some good.

A year ago, Kenworth implemented more stringent requirements to the program and since then, dealers have invested in facilities, added service technicians, increased PACCAR engine training, and expanded evening and weekend service hours. To attain Gold Certified status, Kenworth dealers must provide an ExpressLane diagnosis and an estimation of repair time within two hours, and operate at least 80 weekday and 8 weekend hours. They also must have in place dedicated support staff with full Paccar engine certifications, Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics service technicians, large parts inventory with guaranteed in-store stock of Paccar MX engine parts and TRP aftermarket parts, a comfortable and productive driver’s lounge, and offer Roadside Assistance.

“Thousands of customers have enjoyed Kenworth’s highest standard of dealer support since we launched Kenworth’s PremierCare Gold Certified program two years ago. Our stringent Gold Certified requirements were developed to help further maximize uptime for truck fleets and operators,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth assistant general for sales and marketing. “We have many more Kenworth dealerships working towards achieving Gold Certified status. They are spending millions in facility renovations and upgrades, including larger parts warehouses and comfortable driver lounges. They are recruiting and hiring new technicians to offer extended evening and weekend hours in their service departments. And they are offering their service technicians the required extensive training to become certified in providing expert service support for the Paccar MX engine and Kenworth TruckTech+ remote diagnostics system.”

The Kenworth dealer network is expected to number 400 dealership locations in the United States and Canada and invest more than $160 million for new, relocated and remodeled facilities in 2017.