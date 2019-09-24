Deborah Sparks to assume transitional role at WIT

PLOVER, Wis. — Women In Trucking Association has named Deborah Sparks vice-president in anticipation of succeeding current WIT president and CEO Ellen Voie.

Sparks will assume her new position in January 2020, the association said Tuesday.

Voie founded WIT in 2007. The organization has since become a powerful voice for gender diversity in the trucking industry.

Its mission is to encourage the employment of women in the industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by them.

WIT has more than 5,000 individual and corporate members in 10 countries.

Sparks has been involved in the transportation industry for nearly two decades. She currently serves as director of transportation and community outreach at Wreaths Across America, and will be continuing in that capacity through the end of the year.

Previously, she served as vice-president, business development, at the Truckload Carriers Association and as director of marketing for American Trucking Associations.

Sparks will start her role with a number of new projects, including establishing a driver ambassador and managing WIT’s U.S. and Canadian Image Teams in addition to other duties.