Denny Slagle joins EV startup TrovaCV

PULASKI, Va. — Denny Slagle, who retired as executive vice-president of Volvo Group and president of Mack Trucks in 2018, has joined electric vehicle startup Trova Commercial Vehicles as senior adviser, the company announced Tuesday.

TrovaCV was launched this summer by former Volvo executive Patrick Collignon, who is now CEO of the company.

It provides customized engineering, design and manufacturing expertise for fully electric commercial vehicles while at the same time developing its own new electric vehicle from the ground up.

Denny Slagle. (Photo: TrovaCV)

“We’re excited to welcome Denny to our team and know that his vast commercial and construction vehicle market experience in sales and marketing, business finance and brand management will strengthen our position as a major player in the world of electric commercial vehicle manufacturing,” said Collignon.

“With the involvement of two experienced truck OEM executives, TrovaCV can offer customers more real-world expertise than any other EV startup in the market.”

Slagle will join the company’s newly formed advisory board, which will include industry leaders with a variety of expertise and proven experience, TrovaCV said.

Slagle has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia Wesleyanm, a college in Buckhannon, W.V.