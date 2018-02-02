Descartes buys Aljex

WATERLOO, Ont. — Descartes Systems Group announced today that it has acquired Aljex Software.

Aljex has serving freight broker for more than 20 years and has built a robust platform backed by deep domain expertise, Descartes said.

“Managing the capacity on trucks profitably while meeting increasingly high customer delivery expectations is a complex task,” said Tom Heine, CEO of Aljex. “Aljex helps solve the unique problems faced by freight brokers and transportation providers in this demanding environment. These solutions can also be utilized by large fleet operators looking to broker their own excess capacity and improve truck utilization.”

“Descartes has worked with Aljex for a number of years to provide end-to-end solutions for the freight broker community in North America,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We now have an opportunity to fully integrate Aljex into the Global Logistics Network. In doing so, we can provide customers with improved access to track shipments and the ability to better utilize increasingly scarce carrier capacity.”

Aljex is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. Descartes acquired Aljex for $USD 32.4 million in cash, satisfied from Descartes’ existing acquisition line of credit.