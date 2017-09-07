Details of Onatrio’s Green Commercial Vehicle Program revealed

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has revealed details of the Green Commercial Vehicle Program (GCVP) today.

The GCVP was announced under the Ontario Climate Change Action plan in 2016, which promised up to $270 million in funding to expedite adoption of progressive GHG-reduction trucking technologies. The proposed program guidelines are similar to the recommendations made by OTA prior to the implementation of the Ontario carbon pricing system.

The bulk of the plan focuses on the GCVP, which provides up to $170 million for electric and natural gas-powered commercial vehicles, infrastructure and temperature controlled trailer technology – as well as tractor-trailer aerodynamic devices and anti-idling devices.

Highlights of the draft program includes the following incentives:

30% rebate on electric APU technology up to a cap of $4000;

50% rebate on electric trucks up to a cap of $75,000;

30% rebate on natural gas trucks, in line with similar incentives in Quebec for natural gas technology, up to a cap of $30,000;

30% rebate on technologies such as boat tails, side skirts, and anti-idling devices up to a cap of $2,000, or $4000 for a combination of these technologies;

15% rebate for conversion kits and dual fuel technology up to a cap of $7500;

“The Ontario Trucking Association applauds Minister Steven Del Duca for reinvesting carbon pricing revenue paid by commercial motor carriers back into our industry,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

MTO will be hosting stakeholder consultation sessions in September to solicit feedback from stakeholders prior to publishing the final program. Details of these stakeholder sessions will be communicated by OTA when they become available.

The full draft program, including eligibility requirements will be open for comments until October 6, 2017.