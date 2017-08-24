Detroit Reman set to buy Mascot Truck Parts

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing announced today that it is acquiring the U.S. and Canadian business operations of Mascot Truck Parts.

By adding Mascot Truck Parts to its portfolio, Detroit Reman says it is strengthening its commitment to a superior customer experience in the driveline aftermarket.

“Mascot is a great fit for us, both in terms of product and distribution,” stated Sanjiv Khurana, president Detroit Reman. “Mascot’s portfolio complements our driveline products. We will also be able to leverage Mascot’s national footprint to offer a better customer experience and a faster turnaround time for our customers.”

“We are excited about this alliance. With Detroit Reman we will have the opportunity to enhance our level of service through inventory improvements for all our customers,” added Bill Statham, president of Mascot Truck Parts.

Mascot Truck Parts will continue all operations and functions and support all customers from its Remanufacturing Centers of Excellence in Plainfield, Imd. and Mississauga, Ont.