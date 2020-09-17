Digital mirror gets FMCSA exemption

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Motor carriers can now use a digital mirror system as an alternative to the two rear-vision mirrors on commercial vehicles, thanks to an exemption granted by U.S. regulators.

The decision by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) was published in the Federal Register on Thursday. The exemption is valid for five years.

Robert Bosch and Mekra Lang say their digital mirror system will help enhance safety. (Photo: Robert Bosch)

The move follows a request by Robert Bosch and Mekra Lang North America to allow carriers to use their system.

Federal regulations require that each commercial vehicle be equipped with two rear-vision mirrors, one at each side. The mirrors must be positioned to reflect to the driver a view of the highway to the rear and the area along both sides of the vehicle.

Last year, Bosch and Mekra Lang applied for an exemption to allow their digital mirror system to be installed as an alternative, saying this will help enhance safety.

The FMCSA agreed.

“The agency has determined that granting the exemption would likely achieve a level of safety equivalent to or greater than the level of safety provided by the regulation,” the FMCSA said.

The digital mirror system consists of multiple cameras mounted externally on the driver’s cab, and the displays are integrated in the interior.

The exemption would apply to all commercial vehicle operators, the FMCSA said.