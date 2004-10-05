Dispatcher training course offered in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alta. — Transcom is offering a dispatcher/supervisor training course this month.

The highly interactive course will allow students to position themselves for a new career, upgrade knowledge and experience in the trucking industry and contribute to operation improvement.

It includes 60 hours of intense training covering 40 topics including: Dispatcher as Front Line Supervisor; Dispatch Professionalism; Telephone Etiquette; Motivating a Professional Driving Team; Canada Safety Code (Compliance Fitness); Coaching a New Driver and Disciplining a Senior Driver; Load Securement; Workers Compensation / Occupational Health; Care for Customers; Get Promoted to name only a few.

The course runs on Oct 19-20 in Edmonton and Oct 21-22 in Calgary. The course cost is $1575 plus GST and this price includes lunch, a professional course binder and a course certificate. The class registration will be limited to 10 students per session in order to maintain a high degree of learning and interaction.

To register contact Transcom at 1(780)449-7200 or e-mail transcom@telus.net