Truck News

News

Dispatcher training course offered in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alta. -- Transcom is offering a dispatcher/supervisor training course this month.

EDMONTON, Alta. — Transcom is offering a dispatcher/supervisor training course this month.

The highly interactive course will allow students to position themselves for a new career, upgrade knowledge and experience in the trucking industry and contribute to operation improvement.

It includes 60 hours of intense training covering 40 topics including: Dispatcher as Front Line Supervisor; Dispatch Professionalism; Telephone Etiquette; Motivating a Professional Driving Team; Canada Safety Code (Compliance Fitness); Coaching a New Driver and Disciplining a Senior Driver; Load Securement; Workers Compensation / Occupational Health; Care for Customers; Get Promoted to name only a few.

The course runs on Oct 19-20 in Edmonton and Oct 21-22 in Calgary. The course cost is $1575 plus GST and this price includes lunch, a professional course binder and a course certificate. The class registration will be limited to 10 students per session in order to maintain a high degree of learning and interaction.

To register contact Transcom at 1(780)449-7200 or e-mail transcom@telus.net


Truck News

Truck News

Truck News is Canada's leading trucking newspaper - news and information for trucking companies, owner/operators, truck drivers and logistics professionals working in the Canadian trucking industry.
All posts by
Print this page

Related Posts



2 Comments » for Dispatcher training course offered in Alberta
  1. Harsimran Gill says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    i am looking to get more information for Dispatch Program. I am interested to start my own Dispatch company next year.

    Reply
  2. Harinder Hayre says:
    November 17, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    When u guys come to calgary again

    Reply

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*