Doleco boosts operations with new North Carolina facility
Doleco USA, a manufacturer of lifting sling and load-securing technologies, opened its new manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility in Charlotte, N.C.
“This expansion signifies a strategic enhancement of Doleco’s onshore production capabilities and customer service efficiency, putting us on more than equal footing with other major U.S.-based cargo securement equipment manufacturers,” said Ralph Abato, president and managing director of Doleco USA, in a news release.
The new 33,000 sq.-ft. facility is equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies and the building offers the potential for further expansion to 100,000 sq.-ft.
The facility will house manufacturing, product testing and warehousing, while offering new custom production services for straps, slings, tie-downs, decking beams and textile chains. It features a 224,000-lb capacity computer-controlled, electrohydraulic servo, horizontal tensile testing machine.
