Dolly Parton’s new travel stop set to open in Tennessee

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will officially open its doors on June 24 in the town of Cornersville.

The travel stop was created through a partnership between global superstar Dolly Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Gregory Sachs, who has owned and operated the Tennessean Travel Stop brand since 2017. It is located at exit 22 off of Interstate 65, about an hour south of Nashville, Tenn., and one hour northwest of Huntsville, Ala.

(Photo: Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop)

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus,” said Parton. “All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what travelers desire on the road.”

The new facilities will have dedicated space for commercial drivers, including a fuel zone, parking spaces, and a trucker’s lounge. In addition, a tour bus inspired by the one Parton has traveled in for years will be on display.

This travel stop is the first of many planned locations, according to a company press release.