Don’t wait to prepare for ELD mandate, CTA says

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is encouraging fleets to begin working with electronic logging device (ELD) suppliers ahead of a scheduled June 12, 2021 deadline that will mandate the equipment.

Trucks operating in Canada will be limited to using devices that go through a third-party certification process to ensure devices comply with a related technical standard. While third-party certification bodies have yet to be named, Transport Canada remains publicly committed to its deadline.

Equipment used in the U.S., to meet an existing mandate south of the border, can be certified by suppliers themselves.

“Carriers don’t need to wait until the last minute to address electronic HOS compliance,” says Geoff Wood, CTA’s senior vice-president – policy. “They can begin working with suppliers now to activate software on existing systems or install hardware, which can be updated when the hours-of-service software applications are ELD certified. Training their staff to raise awareness with their shipping customers on the impact ELDs will have in the supply chain can begin now.”

“Don’t be afraid to ask the vendors you work with currently in the electronic space or are looking to work with where they stand when it comes to getting up to speed with the Canadian ELD mandate,” he adds. “The Transport Canada and [Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators] regulatory and technical standards processes have been open to all vendors since discussions started on ELDs several years ago, so there should be no surprises for vendors and hopefully the answers you get indicate they are on top of the situation and will work with you on compliant solutions for 2021.”

Several suppliers offer similar messages in a document distributed by Canada’s largest trucking lobby group.

“We are dedicated to helping Canadian fleets gain compliance ahead of next year’s deadline. This commitment isn’t limited to just supplying a compliant ELD platform, it is also about ensuring fleets understand the impact of the regulation on their drivers and operations,” said Glenn Williams, Trimble Transportation’s vice-president – product.

“We are well prepared for a rigorous third-party certification, as our experts have spent many hours over the past several years working with various industry associations and government entities across the U.S. and Canada,” said Greg Nelson, Omnitracs, chief commercial officer.

Jacques DeLarochelliere, president of Isaac, committed his company to being one of the first solutions to be certified by a third party.

“We spare no effort and actively keep ourselves informed on the progress of the rule’s implementation,” he said. “Our devices are already set to be updated when the ELD software is certified.”