DTNA fills newly-created compliance, regulatory affairs position

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has named Sean Waters to the newly-created position of vice-president of product compliance and regulatory affairs.

He was previously director of product compliance and regulatory affairs for the company. In his new role, Waters will be charged with working with regulatory agency leadership on standard-setting initiatives for commercial vehicles, including engine emission certification, greenhouse gas regulations, and safety compliance.

“Sean has a wealth of experience and understanding of the complex regulatory framework under which we operate. His enthusiasm and his commitment to DTNA’s vision have proven invaluable,” said Roger Nielsen, DTNA’s president and CEO. “His continued leadership will help drive us into a new era of mobility, further our environmental and safety initiatives and move our enterprise toward a more sustainable future.”