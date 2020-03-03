DTNA launches CX fleet for electric truck program

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is launching a customer experience (CX) fleet for its electric truck program, the company said Tuesday.

The Freightliner Customer Experience Fleet will include six heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadias and two medium-duty eM2 106 trucks, it said.

At least 14 customers who collectively represent more than 150,000 of all Class 6-8 trucks currently on the road in the U.S. will help test the new fleet, the company said.

Participants are members of the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council, a group of customers working with the company to identify and address all potential hurdles to large-scale deployment of commercial battery electric vehicles.

Over the next 22 months, DTNA will collect and analyze data and feedback from the CX fleet to continue to improve upon future vehicle design and assist customers navigating a transition to electric fleets, the company said.