Dump truck operators to rally in Toronto area
Dump truck operators who continue to fight recent changes to Ontario weights and dimensions are holding a road rally through the Greater Toronto Area today.
The protesters are scheduled to leave Ontario Khalsa Darbar on Dixie Road in Mississauga at 9 am.
Those participating in the Don’t Dump on Us campaign report that at least 1,000 used dump trucks don’t comply with the latest Safe, Productive, Infrastructure Friendly (SPIF) configurations.
The underlying changes largely focus on requirements for steerable lift axles and load equalizing systems to maintain maximum weights.
The regulations themselves were rolled out in four phases between 2000 and 2011, and included nearly a decade of grandfathering periods for existing equipment.
The Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) argues that members were not given enough notice about the changes, and says the cost of equipment upgrades – worth $20,000 to $40,000 per truck – place a heavy burden on small operators.
Foolishness that will accomplish nothing. The time for input was fifteen years or more ago when this whole thing was being conceived but like always wait until it is on top of you then act silly. Some of these people have bought new equipment that did not comply in the last few years. Why would you do that? It was the same nonsense years ago when these guys were going to the auctions and buying highway spec’d equipment ant then complaining they couldn’t max out with a truck built for running on the highway in the U.S. at 80,000 gross. Same clowns that brought rates down as costs rose.
I don’t like the 7.2 meter length rule, I’d rather be able to run about 315 to 325 wheelbase but they aren’t going to let me just so I could have the amenities I want.
When you buy a business or get into business you do your due dilegence and from there you decide, the weight restrictions are not something new. Why should dump trucks get any more of an advantage then all other truckers.
Mr Del Duca can spoon for all the votes he wants but the fact remains the SPIF compliance rules have been in play for a number of years and just because someone wants to get into the dump business doesn’t mean they shouldn’t follow the rules as they apply to ALL.