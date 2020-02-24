East Coast International to open new facility

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — East Coast International Trucks Inc., an International truck dealership, is opening a new facility in the Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth, N.S., the company announced Monday.

The 40,000 sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facility will sit on 7 acres of land, and will include a shop large enough to work on 27 trucks, ECI said.

It will also feature an interior wash bay, a truckers’ lounge and a large parts warehouse.

“We are eager to expand into a new facility as we recognize the potential market and customer demands in the Halifax Regional Municipality and province of Nova Scotia.” said David Lockhart, president of ECI.

“This new facility also coincides with the construction of a fifth location for us in Charlottetown, P.E.I.”

The site is scheduled to open later this year, and the company plans to host a grand ceremony in the spring of 2021.