East names Chris Cooler VP of sales and marketing

RANDOLPH, Ohio – East Manufacturing has promoted Chris Cooler to vice-president of sales and marketing, replacing Charlie Wells, who retired last year, the company announced Monday.

In his new position, Cooler will be responsible for trailer sales, it said. He will also continue as the product manager for dump trailers.

“Cooler will help lead and guide the company as we move forward into a very competitive landscape in the aluminum trailer segment of our industry,” said Howard Booher, CEO and COO of East.

“We’re happy to have him heading up our sales and marketing.”

Cooler holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech.

East is a manufacturer of aluminum flatbed, drop deck, dump and refuse trailers as well as aluminum truck bodies and steel dump trailers.