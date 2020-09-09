East names Gary Brown senior VP

RANDOLPH, Ohio – East Manufacturing has promoted Gary Brown to senior vice-president of operations, the company announced this week.

In his new position, Brown will be responsible for all aspects of operations including engineering, manufacturing, materials, warranty and new trailer product development, it said.

After beginning his career in the aircraft industry, Brown joined East in 1976 as a supervisor of several production lines. In 2000, he was promoted to plant manager, and in 2012. he was named vice-president of manufacturing.

“Gary has been an integral part of the growth and success of East over the past 44 years,” said CEO Howard Booher.

“With Gary’s strong background in manufacturing, he will continue to lead efforts to help advance East.”

The company said Brown was instrumental in initiating smart manufacturing in 2015.