East names Mark Sabol senior director

RANDOLPH, Ohio – East Manufacturing has promoted Mark Sabol to the role of senior director of retail sales and aftermarket parts sales, the company announced Friday.

Sabol will be responsible for new parts programs, and new ways to sell aftermarket parts in both the dealer and retail networks, it said.

Mark Sabol. (Photo: East manufacturing)

He will also be responsible for developing and growing the used trailer sales segment of East.

Sabol joined East in 1990 as the marketing representative for the Western Region. He was promoted to the position of platform product manager in 2019.

“In addition to providing his dealer and retail insight in aftermarket parts, Mark will continue in his role as platform product manager,” said Howard Booher, owner and CEO of the company.

Sabol has a bachelor’s degree in education from Heidelberg University, Germany.