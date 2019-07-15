Eaton extends warranty for aftermarket clutches

GALESBURG, Mich. — Power management company Eaton said Monday it is extending the manufacturer warranty periods for its aftermarket clutches.

The Advantage Self-Adjust and Easy Pedal Advantage clutch standard warranties are increased to three years/unlimited miles from two years/unlimited miles.

The standard warranty periods for EverTough Self-Adjust and EverTough Manual-Adjust clutches are increased to two years/unlimited miles from one year/unlimited miles.

The new warranty goes into effect in the U.S. and Canada for the designated clutches purchased on or after July 1, 2019.

The warranty for clutches sold in Mexico remains unchanged.

Eaton had sales of $21.6 billion in 2018. It employs about 100,000 people and sells products in more than 175 countries.