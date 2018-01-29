Eberspaecher North America names new president

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Eberspaecher North America has announced it has named Oleg Riabtsev as the new president for its North American entities.

Riabtsev brings with him many years of experience in the automotive, OEM, and aftermarket segments. He will be reporting directly to the head of business unit special markets, at corporate headquarters in Esslingen, Germany.

“With Oleg’s extensive market experience and senior-level management, he is a valuable addition to the company,” the company said in a release.