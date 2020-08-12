ECONOMIC WATCH: Freight index up in June

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI), which shows the amount of freight carried by the for-hire transportation industry, rose 0.9% in June from May.

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

It was the second consecutive monthly rise, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said Wednesday.

The bureau said the index rose due to growth in rail intermodal, rail carload, trucking, the largest mode, and pipeline, despite declines in air freight and water.

No separate figure for the trucking industry was released.

From June 2019 to June 2020, the index fell 7.6% compared to a rise of 1.2% from June 2018 to June 2019, and a rise of 8.7% from June 2017 to June 2018, BTS said.

Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics

The Freight TSI measures the output of the for-hire freight transportation industry and consists of data from for-hire trucking, rail, inland waterways, pipelines and air freight.